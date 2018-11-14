Roberto Luongo on Panthers: We’re feeling confident no matter the situation
Florida Panthers goalie Roberto Luongo says that the Cats did a great job holding down the fort during the last period against the Philadelphia Flyers Tuesday night and that the Panthers are starting to feel confident.
