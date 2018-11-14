Evgenii Dadonov shares his thoughts on victory over Flyers
Video Details
- Atlantic
- Atlantic
- East
- East
- Evgenii Dadonov
- Florida Panthers
- FOX Sports Florida
- FOX Sports Florida - Panthers
- Metropolitan
- NHL
- Philadelphia Flyers
-
Florida Panthers forward Evgenii Dadonov tells Randy Moller how the Panthers managed to handle the Philadelphia Flyers’ push in the 3rd period and he describes how the Cats are feeling confident after their 5-game winning streak.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618