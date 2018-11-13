Erik Spoelstra wants Heat to dispose of ‘flagrant inconsistency’
Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra talks after Tuesday's practice, touching on Goran Dragic's second game back, the next steps in the evolution of Josh Richardson, and what the team has to do to snap out of its current losing streak.
