Josh Richardson, Erik Spoelstra hoping injured Nets wing Caris LeVert can recover quickly
Video Details
- Atlantic
- Atlantic
- Brooklyn Nets
- Caris LeVert
- Caris LeVert
- East
- East
- FOX Sports Florida
- FOX Sports Sun - Heat
- Josh Richardson
- Miami Heat
- NBA
- Southeast
-
Josh Richardson and Erik Spoelstra of the Miami Heat share their reactions to the devastating injury to budding Brooklyn Nets star Caris LeVert.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618