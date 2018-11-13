Lightning D Ryan McDonagh on the HOF ceremony, playing with Erik Cernak
Video Details
Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Ryan McDonagh talks about what it was like to see Martin St. Louis get inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame and how he is preparing to play alongside rookie Erik Cernak.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618