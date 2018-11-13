Erik Cernak on learning he was getting called up to the Lightning
Video Details
- Atlantic
- Atlantic
- Buffalo Sabres
- East
- East
- FOX Sports Florida
- FOX Sports Sun - Lightning
- NHL
- Tampa Bay Lightning
-
Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Erik Cernak recounts how he learned he was getting called up to the Bolts and how he is feeling heading into his first NHL game tonight against the Buffalo Sabres.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618