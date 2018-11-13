Superfan travels 9,140 miles from Papua New Guinea to meet Alonzo Mourning, watch Heat
Video Details
Aaron Chin makes the journey from Papua New Guinea to meet his hero, Alonzo Mourning and watch his Miami Heat team.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618