Denis Malgin discusses how Panthers plays when Luongo is in goal
Video Details
- Atlantic
- Denis Malgin
- East
- Florida Panthers
- FOX Sports Florida
- FOX Sports Florida - Panthers
- Metropolitan
- New York Islanders
- NHL
-
Denis Malgin joins Craig Minervini and Randy Moller at the desk, recapping the win over the Islanders and discussing how the team plays when Luongo is in goal.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618