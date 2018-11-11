Mathieu Joseph reflects on career night behind 2 goals and an assist
Tampa Bay Lightning rookie Mathieu Joseph had a career night and we hear from him on what happened in the third period for the lightning, defending better, and playing a full 60 minutes.
