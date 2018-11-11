Alex Killorn on takeaways from tonight’s game, his line’s ongoing effectiveness
Video Details
- Alex Killorn
- Atlantic
- Atlantic
- East
- East
- FOX Sports Florida
- FOX Sports Sun - Lightning
- NHL
- Tampa Bay Lightning
-
Alex Killorn joined us to talk about things the Tampa Bay Lightning can learn from tonight's game, how Ottawa played, and what seems to be working for his line on the ice.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618