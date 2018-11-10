After another 20-rebound outing, Hassan Whiteside Heat says can’t dwell on loss with Wizards coming to town
After recording a back-to-back 20-rebound night, Hassan Whiteside says the Heat can't dwell on this loss with a hungry Wizards team coming to town tomorrow.
