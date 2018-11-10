Lightning carry 4-game win streak into showdown with struggling Senators
Video Details
The Tampa Bay Lightning carry a four-game winning streak into Saturday night's showdown against the struggling Ottawa Senators.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618