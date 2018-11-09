Panthers, Oilers hold moment of silence for victims of shooting at Borderline Bar & Grill in California
The Florida Panthers and Edmonton Oilers held a moment of silence before their game Thursday night to show solidarity with the victims of the shooting at the Borderline Bar & Grill in California.
