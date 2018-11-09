J.T. Miller says Bolts took care of the puck
Video Details
- Atlantic
- Atlantic
- East
- East
- FOX Sports Florida
- FOX Sports Sun - Lightning
- J.T. Miller
- J.T. Miller
- Metropolitan
- New York Islanders
- NHL
- Tampa Bay Lightning
-
Tampa Bay Lightning forward J.T. MIller breaks down the win over the visiting New York Islanders Thursday night, mentioning his goal and how the Bolts put their body on the line.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices