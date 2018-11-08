Get ready for an international excursion with ‘Inside the Magic: Evan Fournier’
Video Details
The newest episode of "Inside the Magic" heads overseas with Evan Fournier to visit his native France. "Inside the Magic: Evan Fournier" premieres Nov. 9 on FOX Sports Florida. Check your local listings for future airings.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices