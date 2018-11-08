Wayne Ellington on his first start of season, draining 6 threes vs. Spurs
Video Details
Miami Heat guard Wayne Ellington talks with Jason Jackson about his 1st start of the season, his 6 threes, and the win over the Spurs.
