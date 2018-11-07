Jon Morosi catches up with Rays GM Erik Neander about Blake Snell, the offseason, and more
FOX Sports and MLB Network reporter Jon Morosi caught up with Tampa Bay Rays GM Erik Neander during MLB's GM meetings in California to get his thoughts on Blake Snell, the team's pitching plans and the plethora of young talent on the club.
