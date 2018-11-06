Justise Winslow on his critical role in defending the NBA’s 2nd leading scorer, Blake Griffin.
Video Details
- Blake Griffin
- Central
- East
- East
- FOX Sports Florida
- FOX Sports Sun - Heat
- Justise Winslow
- Miami Heat
- NBA
- Southeast
-
Miami Heat forward Justise Winslow on his critical role in defending the NBA's 2nd leading scorer, Blake Griffin.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices