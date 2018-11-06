Dwyane Wade on his season-high in minutes, OT win in Detroit
Miami Heat guard Dwyane Wade credits hot yoga for his 3-dunk night and season-high in minutes and breaks down the overtime win over the Detroit Pistons.
