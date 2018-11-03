Steve Clifford breaks down Magic’s loss to Clippers, provides update on Jonathan Isaac’s ankle
Orlando Magic coach Steve Clifford breaks down the loss to the Los Angeles Clippers and provides an update on Jonathan Isaac, who exited in the 2nd quarter after coming down wrong on his ankle.
