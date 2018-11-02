Finnish stars Aleksander Barkov, Patrik Laine reflect the games in Helsinki
Florida Panthers captain Aleksander Barkov and Winnipeg Jets star Patrik Laine sit down after Friday's game to discuss the evenly matched nature of the NHL Global Series games in their native Finland over the past two days.
