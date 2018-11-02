Bob Boughner breaks down Panthers’ win over Jets
Florida Panthers coach Bob Boughner addresses the media after Friday's victory, touching on the return of goalie Roberto Luongo before thanking the city of Helsinki for hosting the Cats and the Jets over the past week.
