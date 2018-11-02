Panthers captain Aleksander Barkov thankful for opportunity to play in Finland
Florida Panthers captain and Finland native Aleksander Barkov chats with Randy Moller after Friday's victory about the return of Roberto Luongo and how thankful he was for the support he received over the past week in Helsinki.
