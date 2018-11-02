Keith Yandle credits Luongo’s return for win over Jets in Finland
Video Details
- Atlantic
- Atlantic
- Central
- Central
- East
- East
- Florida Panthers
- FOX Sports Florida
- FOX Sports Florida - Panthers
- Keith Yandle
- NHL
- Roberto Luongo
- West
- West
- Winnipeg Jets
-
Florida Panthers defenseman Keith Yandle says the return of goalie Roberto Luongo was a huge factor in the team coming away with a win over the Winnipeg Jets in Finland on Friday afternoon.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices