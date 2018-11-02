Aleksander Barkov gets a rousing ovation during Panthers introductions in Finland
Watch the Florida Panthers get introduced ahead of their game against the Jets in Finland on Friday, highlighted by a rousing round of applause for Finnish star Aleksander Barkov.
