Anton Stralman thinks Lightning had strong showing despite loss to Predators
Video Details
- Anton Stralman
- Atlantic
- Atlantic
- Central
- Central
- East
- East
- FOX Sports Florida
- FOX Sports Sun - Lightning
- Nashville Predators
- NHL
- Pekka Rinne
- Tampa Bay Lightning
- West
- West
-
Anton Stralman thinks the Tampa Bay Lightning (42 shots on goal) had a strong showing despite losing 4-1 to Pekka Rinne and the Nashville Predators.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices