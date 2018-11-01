Dwyane Wade on Derrick Rose’s big night, getting ready for Atlanta’s pace
Video Details
- Atlanta Hawks
- Derrick Rose
- Dwyane Wade
- East
- East
- FOX Sports Florida
- FOX Sports Sun - Heat
- Miami Heat
- NBA
- Northwest
- Southeast
- West
- West
-
Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade shares his thoughts on seeing Derrick Rose's big game before transitioning into how the team is preparing to deal with the Atlanta Hawks and their sizzling pace on Saturday night.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices