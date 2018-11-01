Erik Spoelstra says Heat are prepared for Hawks’ pace
Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra says the team has been preparing all offseason, preseason and early on this season for the increased pace in the league, but that they have to be able to turn that preparation into execution on the court.
