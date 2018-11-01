James Johnson: I’m doing whatever it takes to get back
Video Details
Miami Heat forward James Johnson is putting in two-a-days and working on his conditioning, doing everything he can to get back on the court.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices