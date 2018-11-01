Yanni Gourde says staying focused is key to maintaining momentum
Video Details
- Atlantic
- Atlantic
- Central
- Central
- East
- East
- FOX Sports Florida
- FOX Sports Sun - Lightning
- Nashville Predators
- NHL
- Tampa Bay Lightning
- West
- West
- Yanni Gourde
-
Tampa Bay Lightning forward Yanni Gourde explains why staying focused is one of the biggest keys for the team as it tries to maintain its momentum against the Predators tonight.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices