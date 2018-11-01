Jon Cooper on facing Nashville, playing without Hedman, Palat
Tampa Bay Lightning coach Jon Cooper discusses the keys to tonight's game against the Nashville Predators and how the game plan hasn't changed too much despite being without Victor Hedman and Ondrej Palat.
