On the international prowl: Florida Panthers in Finland — Diary entry No. 2
You better believe Florida Panthers captain Aleksander Barkov introduced his teammates to refreshing combination of a nice sauna and a swim in the Baltic Sea. Check out what the Cats have been up to as they get ready for the NHL Global Series games against the Jets later this week.
