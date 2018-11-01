Lightning host Filip Forsberg, Nashville Predators in battle of titans
Video Details
The Tampa Lightning host the Nashville Predators on Thursday night before heading out for another road trip.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices