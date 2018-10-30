Aleksander Barkov has been able to get some home cooking in Finland
Florida Panthers captain Aleksander Barkov had a pretty enjoyable Monday, getting a chance to go back to the family's summer house, visit a sauna, jump in a lake, and -- most importantly -- get some nice home cooking from mom.
