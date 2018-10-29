Slater Koekkoek on his season debut, seizing opportunity of more playing time
Bolts defenseman Slater Koekkoek chats with TampaBayLightning.com's Caley Chelios about making his season debut Saturday in Arizona and seizing the opportunity of getting more playing time.
