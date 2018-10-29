Jon Cooper expands on the status, availability of Victor Hedman and Ondrej Palat
Tampa Bay Lightning coach Jon Cooper talks after Monday's practice, giving an update on the status of Victor Hedman -- very doubtful to play at all this week -- and Ondrej Palat, who might also miss Tuesday's and Thursday's games.
