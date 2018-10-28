Jon Cooper recaps tough loss to Coyotes, road trip as a whole
Tampa Bay Lightning coach Jon Cooper recaps the loss to the Coyotes and the road trip as a whole, and says he's interested to see how his guys will respond against New Jersey Tuesday back in Tampa Bay.
