James Reimer on controversial 1st-period goal, loss to Devils
Video Details
- Atlantic
- Atlantic
- East
- East
- Florida Panthers
- FOX Sports Florida
- FOX Sports Florida - Panthers
- James Reimer
- NHL
-
Florida Panthers goalie James Reimer can only speak for what he experienced on the controversial goal late in the first period, and he says he didn't think he was given an opportunity to make the save, but that you have to respect the NHL's call and move on.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices