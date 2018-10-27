Mike Matheson: We had so many chances, but we didn’t bury them
Video Details
- Atlantic
- Atlantic
- East
- East
- Florida Panthers
- FOX Sports Florida
- FOX Sports Florida - Panthers
- Metropolitan
- New Jersey Devils
- NHL
-
Florida Panthers defenseman Mike Matheson says the team had a lot of chances against the Devils on Saturday afternoon, but that they didn't bury them, and that ended up being the story of the game.
