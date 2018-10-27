Goran Dragic on what the returns of Winslow, Ellington would mean for the Heat
Video Details
- East
- East
- FOX Sports Florida
- FOX Sports Sun - Heat
- Goran Dragic
- Justise Winslow
- Miami Heat
- NBA
- Southeast
- Wayne Ellington
-
Miami Heat guard Goran Dragic talks after Saturday's shootaround and discusses what the eventual returns of Justise Winslow and Wayne Ellington would mean to the team.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices