Jon Cooper on Lightning’s win over Vegas, how team responded after Victor Hedman’s exit
Video Details
- Atlantic
- Atlantic
- East
- East
- FOX Sports Florida
- FOX Sports Sun - Lightning
- NHL
- Pacific
- Pacific
- Tampa Bay Lightning
- Vegas Golden Knights
- Victor Hedman
- West
- West
-
Tampa Bay Lightning coach Jon Cooper talks about how the team responded after Victor Hedman was forced to exit the game in the 2nd period and breaks down some of the intangibles that led to the win over the Golden Knights.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices