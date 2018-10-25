Welcome back: Chris Bosh chats about basketball, life with Jason Jackson
Former Miami Heat superstar Chris Bosh was back in South Beach on Wednesday night, so he stopped by the Biscayne Bayside Studio to chat with Jason Jackson about basketball, being on TV, and life in general.
