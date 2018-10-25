Nick Bjugstad says Panthers overcame true adversity in comeback win
Video Details
- Atlantic
- Atlantic
- East
- East
- Florida Panthers
- FOX Sports Florida
- FOX Sports Florida - Panthers
- James Reimer
- NHL
- Nick Bjugstad
-
Nick Bjugstad says the Florida Panthers overcame true adversity battling from behind and tips his cap to James Reimer in goal.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices