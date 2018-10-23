Steve Clifford on Magic performance: ‘When we move the ball, we get good shots’
Orlando Magic head coach Steve Clifford breaks down the victory over the Boston Celtics, discussing their overall performance and mentioning that 3 out of the 4 games this season showed good fight and readiness from the Magic.
