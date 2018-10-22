Full press conference — Miami Marlins introduce Victor Victor Mesa, Victor Mesa Jr. 10/22/2018
Derek Jeter, Michael Hill, Victor Victor Mesa, and Victor Mesa Jr. address the media Monday morning to officially announce the signing of the Cuban brothers to the franchise.
