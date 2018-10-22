Marlins CEO Derek Jeter has high praise for Mesa brothers
Miami Marlins CEO Derek Jeter doesn't deny what it means to have Cuban-born players join the organization, but he says the signing of brothers Victor Victor Mesa and Victor Mesa Jr. was more about acquiring top-level international talent.
