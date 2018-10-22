Derek Jeter explains Marlins’ renewed efforts in the international market
Miami Marlins CEO Derek Jeter explains how the franchise will have a renewed effort in MLB's international market going forward, and that the signing of Victor Victor Mesa and Victor Mesa Jr. is just the beginning.
