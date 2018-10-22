WATCH: Victor Hedman finds Nikita Kucherov for beautiful top-shelf backhand goal
Tampa Bay Lightning D Victor Hedman finds a streaking Nikita Kucherov for a beautiful top-shelf backhand goal.
