Goran Dragic on loss to Hornets: ‘We need to be more consistent’
Video Details
Miami Heat guard Goran Dragic talks about the loss to the Charlotte Hornets Saturday night, saying that the Heat need to be more consistent throughout the game and that the first half played a major role in causing the defeat.
