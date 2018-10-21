Bob Boughner: Our 2nd periods have to get better
Florida Panthers coach Bob Boughner was critical of the team's performance in the second period Saturday night against the Detroit Red Wings, saying dumb penalties prevented the Cats from taking control of the game.
